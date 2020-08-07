  1. Weather

Low-pressure zone forms in middle of East Sea

A low-pressure zone has just formed in the middle of the East Sea causing development of the southwest monsoon, rainy and windy spells in the Southern region. 

Satellite map for the low-pressure zone

According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, the system was at around 10.5 to 11.5 degrees north latitude and 111.5-112.5 degrees east longitude in the middle of the East Sea this morning. 

In next 24 hours, the zone is able to move the northwestward and turn into a tropical depression. 

Low-pressure zone forms in middle of East Sea ảnh 1  Ho Chi Minh City and many places of the Southern region will experience torrential downpours. 
Low- pressure trough connecting with the dangerous zone and the southwest monsoon continues to provoke shower, thunderstorm, whirlwind, 2 to 3- meter big waves and rough sea in the middle of the East Sea including the Spratly Islands, territorial waters from Binh Dinh to Ca Mau, Kien Giang and the Gulf of Thailand. 

The capital city of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and many places of the Southern region would experience torrential downpours. 


By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

