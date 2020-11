Vessels are instructed to shelters to avoid storm Vamco

Currently, more than 500 vessels have anchored at shelters. The functional forces will perform evacuation for 700 people to safer places prior to the tropical storm makes landfall.

According to Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ly Son Island District Dang Tan Thanh, the amount of rice is enough for needs of residents for 15 days as storm Vamco is expected to slam the locality in the next three days.

By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong