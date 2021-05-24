Many localities forecast to suffer from torrential rains, massive floods

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Following the warnings of National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Southern, Central Highlands and the Southern territorial waters are likely to suffer from heavy rainfall of 450 mm, thunderstorms, rough sea, big waves of 1.5-3 meters, blustery winds along with a risk of lightning, hail and whirlwinds under the impact of low-pressure trough connecting with the intensify of the southwest monsoon.





The Northern region is forecast to experience torrential downpours with rainfall of up to 150 mm.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong