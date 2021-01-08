  1. Weather

Mau Son mountain peak covered with snow, ice

According to Deputy Director of the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting Mr. Hoang Phuc Lam, temperatures in the Northern region plummeted to below 10 degrees Celsius as of this morning, notably Sa Pa tourist destination of Lao Cai Province and Mau Son mountain peak with the minimum temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius. 

Meanwhile, temperature in the capital city of Hanoi was measured at 8 degrees Celsius. 

The lowest temperatures in other locations such as Cao Bang Province’s Trung Khanh District, Son La Province’s Moc Chau District, Vinh Phuc Province’s Tam Dao District reached between 3.2 degree Celsius and 5.8 degrees Celsius. 

Chilly climate and high humidity without sunshine are warned in period from January 7-13. 

Some photos featuring the blanket of snow and ice on Mau Son mountain peak this morning:
By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

