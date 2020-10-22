Mekong Delta declares emergency situation of sea dyke landslide

Particularly, the sea dyke landslide has occucred in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts amid the current complicated storm and rain season.In Kien Giang Province, the provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that recent storms resulted in landslide at 14 sections of a 720-meter long defensive dyke system.Provincial steering committee for natural disaster prevention and control have asked local authorities to promote disseminate information about landslide- prone areas to residents.According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, water level in the upstream Mekong River is rising rapidly.Currently, the highest water level on Tien River in Tan Chau reached 2, 87 meters.It is forecast to be at 2.80 meters and 2.65 meters at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations respectively on October 25.The Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue in Hau Giang Province informed that from the beginning of 2020 until now, natural disasters have caused loss of about VND7.1 billion (around US$305,000), an increase of more than VND2 billion (US$85,918) compared to the same period in 2019.9,700 hectares of autumn-winter paddy fields, more than 304 hectares of fruit crops, 1,062 hectares of sugarcane cultivation and more than 333 hectares of vegetable crops were damaged due to heavy rain along with high tidal periods.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong