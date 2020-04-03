Mekong Delta to proactively carry out anti-drought, saline intrusion measures

Accordingly, Mekong Delta’s provinces and cities need to closely continue monitoring, updating alerted and forecasted news related to the meteorological and hydrological situation, drought, saline intrusion and lack of water to effectively carry out the production plans.Additionally, it is necessary to perform preventive measures against drought, lack of fresh water, saline intrusion, of which fresh water assurance is on the top priorities; direct the functional agencies to study, effectively exploit the documents, results of surveying programs, find water sources underground, monitoring data, forecast and alert the water resources assigned by Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.Particularly, the localities are recommended to ensure fresh water supply and purpose for households in the severe lacking-water areas.Besides that, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will establish working groups to support drought-hit localities in process of surveying and searching fresh water to serve daily activities.Via Vietnam Environment Protection Fund, MONRE will support VND 800 million (US$ 33,7) for each of the provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Kien Giang and Ca Mau in order to assist local people coping with difficulties due to drought and salinity.

By Phan Thanh-Translated by Huyen Huong