Mekong Delta to see peak of flood season in late September

Notably, As forecast, the Mekong Delta is expected to enter flood-prevention period of late September and the lower-normal floodwater levels in Tien River at Tan Chau Station and Hau River at Chau Doc Station are also warned.The recent report showed that floodwater has increased in the upstream rivers of An Giang and Dong Thap provinces.From now to the last months of the year, the Mekong Delta will experience four tidal waves with once per month. Specifically, the first one will fall from September 18 to 21 and the following tidal waves will happen from October 15 to 19, from November 14 to 18 and December 13 to 17 respectively.Notably, the record high tides are forecast to fall on October 18 at the same time like annually.



Amid this situation, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development recommended food-prone localities to have well-preparedness against the upcoming tides to minimize damages for local people.









By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong