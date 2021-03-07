Mekong Delta to suffer from worse drought, salt intrusion from Mid-March





Specifically, 0.4 percent salinity is expected to enter from 48 kilometers to 70 kilometers into the Mekong River, 75-90 kilometers into Vam Co River and 50-55 kilometers into Cai Lon River.Drought and salt intrusion are able to trigger abnormal changes following the operation of hydropower plants in the Mekong River and severe weather condition, high tide and to fuel southeast monsoon.As for this year’s dry season, the Mekong Delta coastal provinces of Long An, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang are forecast to experience serious saltwater intrusion. Therefore, the localities are recommended to proactively store water for irrigation of fruit gardens and daily usage.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong