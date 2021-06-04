Mekong River basin enters rain, flood season

The significant rains have resulted in the salinity reduction



The water volume in the 2020 – 2021 dry season flowing into the Mekong Delta in the period from February to May was higher than average many years because of the regulation of hydropower reservoirs and the early appearance of rains in the Mekong River basin in April and May.

Last week, the Mekong Delta provinces and cities suffered from average rainfall of 30 mm, especially in the Ca Mau peninsula.The significant rains along with the massive volume of water flowing into the Mekong rivers have resulted in the salinity reduction.

By Cao Phong- Translated by Huyen Huong