More frequent rain spells to occur in South in June

The South has rainy and sunny seasons in a year; and the rainy season usually starts at the end of May.

The weather agency also informed that the Central Highlands, the Southern and the Southeastern regions including Ho Chi Minh City have entered this year’s rainy period from May 19-20, from May 23-25 respectively.



For this month, rainny spells are expected to appear more frequently due to development of the Southwest monsoon.



Meanwhile, both the Northern and Central regions are warned to experience several days of hot climate with a maximum temperature of over 36 degrees Celsius, even exceeding 39 degrees Celsius.









By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong