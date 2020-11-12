  1. Weather

Mountain collapse leaves one missing, three injured in Quang Nam

A person remained missing after a mountain collapse suddenly swept through a section of National Highway 40B in Village 4, Ta Tan Commune, Bac Tra My District near the Song Tranh 2 hydropower plant as of Wednesday afternoon. 

A person run out of the landslide-hit area.

At that time, nine people drove motorbikes through the landslide-hit area. Among them,  five people abandoned the motorbikes immediately following the landslide and fled on foot as they saw mud and debris of soil flow down.

On the same day, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Bac Tra My District Thai Hoang Vu confirmed that the mountain collapse left one missing and three injured in Quang Nam.

