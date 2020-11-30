Mountain landslide buries many houses in Dak Lak

Functional forces urgently make their effort in supporting and evacuating residents out of the landslide, flooding-hit areas



Thanks to timely response to the incident, there was a loss of property and fortunately no loss of life.





As of this morning, functional forces urgently make their effort in supporting and evacuating residents in the landslide, flooding-hit areas to ensure safety of people and property.According to Chairman of the Krong Bong District People’s Committee Mr. Le Van Long, serious flooding following long-lasting torrential downpours submerged more than 20 houses along streams and near Chu Quang Mountain. Many houses in Hoa Le Commune was buried under water-laden masses of soil and fragmented rock.In recent days, heavy rainfalls have flooded thousands of hectares of crops in Dak Lak Province.Amid the rising water level, the Krong Bong District People’s Committee allowed all pupils to have one day off.

By Dong Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong