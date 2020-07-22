NCHMF: Northern region gets record rainfall in past 60 years

The sudden heavy downpour along with whirlwind was due to an impact of upper-air wind convergence.













It seems this year’s rain and flood season come the Northern region earlier than the same period of many years, said weather experts of NCHMF.By the morning of July 22, the natural disaster killed five people and injured three ones in two mountainous provinces of Ha Giang and Cao Bang.This morning, General Director of Vietnam Disaster Management Authority (VNDMA) Mr. Tran Quang Hoai and a delegation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development visited the rain, flood-hit province of Ha Giang to support natural disaster recovery.Today, the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center continues to issue warnings of medium- heavy rains in the Northern mountainous and midland provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Ha Giang and Tuyen Quang.Floodwater levels on upstream Red and Thai Binh Rivers are expected to rise between 2 meters and 4 meters, notably 4-6 meters on Lo River.Some photos about huge flooding in Ha Giang Province: