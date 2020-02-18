Nearly 30,000 hectares of rice crops lost due to salinity, drought





The saline intrusion is getting more serious in the Mekong Delta following tidal regime.As reported, around 16,000 hectares of seasonal rice cultivation in 2019 and 13,700 hectares of the 2019-2020 winter-spring crop were lost due to the natural disasters, equal to 7.3 percent of the total annual loss due to the 2015-2016 salinity and drought.Amid the current situation, the Irrigation General Department recommended that localities should proactively save water and plan to cope with drought and saline intrusion, especially stop seeding rice later in nine coastal provinces such as Long An, Tien Giang, Tra Vinh, Hau Giang, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Ben Tre where are potentially affected by drought and salinity

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong