New storm Atsani forms near East Sea





From satellite, the storm is currently centered around 290 kilometers northeast of the Philippines’ Luzon Island.In next 24-48 hours, it is expected to move northwest, then turn west and southwest respectively, bring the chance of glace- force winds before downgrading to a tropical depression, low- pressure zone and starting to fall apart.By the early Sunday morning, the tropical low- pressure system will probably slowly intensify at 550 kilometers far from northeast of the Paracel Islands.As for storm Goni, it became a tropical depression in territorial waters from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen with sustained winds of 40 to 60 kilometers an hour this morning.In next several hours, the tropical depression will continue to weaken into a tropical low pressure zone and bring glace- force winds and heavy rainfalls at sea and inland as it churns mainland provinces from Quang Ngai to Phu Yen.From tonight, Thua Thien- Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Da Nang will experience average rainfall between 100 mm and 250 mm. Additionally, torrential downpours are forecast to cause risk of flooding and landslides for low-lying, riverside and urban areas.

By N.Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong