New storm forms in East Sea





At 7AM on August 18, the eye of Higos was at 19.9 degrees north latitude and 117 degrees east longitude, around 630 kilometers far from the Paracel Islands’ northeastward with sustained winds of 60-75 kilometers an hour.Within the next 24-48 hours, the dangerous system will move west- northwestward and increase in intensity with blustery winds of 75 to 90 kilometers per hour near the center and cyclones.All vessels are heading into huge risks of blustery winds and cyclones in the East Sea.By the morning of August 20, Higos is forecast to make landfall in Guangxi Province (China) with the maximum winds of up to 75 kilometers an hour, after that it would be weakened into a tropical depression and low- pressure zone respectively.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong