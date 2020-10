As of this morning, the eye of Goni was at 16.6 degrees north latitude and 136.9 degrees east longitude with its maximum winds of 20 kilometers an hour.



According to international observatory stations, Goni is forecast to pass through the Philippines to enter the East Sea and become the tenth storm during this year’s stormy season.

Goni is expected to make landfall in the Central Vietnam, notably provinces between Thua Thien- Hue and Phu Yen in the next week.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong