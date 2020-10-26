New storm ramping up while typhoon Saudel starts to fall apart





Meantime, an extra tropical depression in the Pacific Ocean intensified rapidly into a new storm Molave during this year’s rainy, stormy season.Yesterday afternoon, the eye of Molave was roughly at around 230 kilometers far from the Central Philippines with its sustained winds of level 10-12.It is expected to become this year’s ninth storm in the East Sea on October 26.In the next 24 hours, the dangerous zone is likely to fizzle at the territorial waters of the Central region from Da Nang City to Phu Yen Province and make landfall in the mid- Central region of Vietnam with a maximum wind speed of level 11- 15.The weather agency also issued a rainy forecast across the Southern and Central Highlands for this week.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong