New storm to make landfall in Central region

Last night, the dangerous system was centered at around 14.3 degrees north latitude and 113 degrees east longitude, at around 500 kilometers far from Quang Nam Province, 520 kilometers far from Quang Ngai Province and 420 kilometers far from Binh Dinh Province.The maximum wind speed near the center gusted between 50 and 60 kilometers an hour.It is expected that the depression would turn into new storm on October 11 and make landfall in the Central region where has braced for serious damages due to recent torrential downpours and flash floods.The storm today moves west-northwestward at a maximum speed of 15 to 20 kilometers an hour and continues to travel to the Central provinces and cities from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh before weakening into the tropical low pressure system.By this evening, the eye is forecast to be at coastal provinces from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh with sustained wind speed of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour.Within next 24-36 hours, the depression will move westward, enter the mainland and turn into a low pressure zone respectively.Due to an impact of the newly-formed depression, territorial waters from Quang Nam to Binh Dinh provinces including Ly Son island district saw strong wind of level 6-7 and rough sea this early morning.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong