New storm to make landfall in Northern, Central regions





At 7AM of July 31, the system was located at around 160 kilometers from the eastern part of the Paracel Islands with a maximum wind of 40 to 60 kilometer an hour near its center.Within the next 24 hours, the tropical depression is likely to move the west- northwestward and turn into a storm.Tomorrow, the tropical storm will be at around 100 kilometers from the eastern territorial water of the Hainan Island Province (China) with its maximum speed of up to 60-75 kilometers per hour.The storm will result in rain, thunderstorm spells, big waves of 2 to 5meters and rough sea across the Paracel and Spratly Islands, territorial waters from Binh Thuan to Ca Mau including Phu Quy Island District.In the next 48-72 hours, the dangerous system is able to move the west- northwestward at a speed of 10 kilometers an hour and make landfall in the Northern and North- Central regions.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong