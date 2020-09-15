New storm to travel Central region at weekend

The Hydro-meteorological stations in Asia-Pacific reported that a low-pressure zone currently operates offshore the Philippines and is able to turn into a tropical depression.
After passing through the Philippines to enter the East Sea, the tropical depression will continue gathering strength to become a typhoon, heading to Central Vietnam.
The tropical depression along with cold air will result in torrential downpours in the whole country.
In the next 10 days, there will be two waves of the northeast monsoon triggering rain, thunderstorm, lightning and whirlwind.
The Northern region's climate will become cooler and milder thanks to the cold air mass.
Since the beginning of the year, four storms have entered the East Sea without travelling the mainland of Vietnam.
According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting, around 6 to 8 storms will appear in the East Sea, including around 4 to 5 typhoons and tropical depressions directly impacting on the mainland of the Central and Southern regions by late September.
