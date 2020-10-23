  1. Weather

New tropical depression to churn East Sea

SGGP
Weather experts from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center informed that a new tropical low- pressure system is able to travel the East Sea after storm Saudel respectively downgrades to a tropical depression and low-pressure zone, enters the mainland provinces from Nghe An to Quang Tri. 

Storm Saudel is approaching the mainland provinces from Nghe An to Quang Tri

Storm Saudel is approaching the mainland provinces from Nghe An to Quang Tri

Yesterday afternoon, the eye of Saudel was centered at around 360 kilometers far from the Paracel Islands with maximum winds of 100- 135 kilometers an hour. 

In next 24-72 hours, the storm is expected to sustain winds of 100 to 135 kilometers per hour and move northeast and west-northwest of the Paracel Islands. 

By Sunday afternoon, the eighth storm will weaken into tropical depression at the mainland provinces from Nghe An and Quang Tri. 

According to Head of Weather Forecast Division, National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center Tran Quang Nang, one more tropical depression will ramp up the East Sea following storm Saudel.


By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more