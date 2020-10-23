New tropical depression to churn East Sea





Yesterday afternoon, the eye of Saudel was centered at around 360 kilometers far from the Paracel Islands with maximum winds of 100- 135 kilometers an hour.In next 24-72 hours, the storm is expected to sustain winds of 100 to 135 kilometers per hour and move northeast and west-northwest of the Paracel Islands.By Sunday afternoon, the eighth storm will weaken into tropical depression at the mainland provinces from Nghe An and Quang Tri.According to Head of Weather Forecast Division, National Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting Center Tran Quang Nang, one more tropical depression will ramp up the East Sea following storm Saudel.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong