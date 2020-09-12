New tropical storm to enter East Sea in late September

Director of the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting Mr. Mai Van Khiem said that from the second-haft of this month to the end of the year, there would be around 6 to 8 storms and tropical low- pressure systems in the East Sea. Of which, around 4 to 5 storms are able to influence the mainland of the Central and Southern regions. Mr. Khiem will be in charge of monitoring and releasing warnings of natural disasters.



Lai Chau Hydropower Plant recently decided to open five flood discharge gates in order to ensure safety for inter-reservoir operation.



In January, 2021, a tropical cyclone is forecast to travel the southern part of the East Sea, impacting on the South- Central and Southern regions.





Notably, the sea surface temperature continues to become colder so it is possible that regional weather across the country will change to La Nina in the last months of the year and the beginning of 2021.

From the beginning of 2020 until now, there have been only four storms or tropical depressions in the East Sea.

Amid these predictions, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development cum Standing Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Nguyen Xuan Cuong directed the plans against the coming storm.However, more-than- usual storm frequency and this year’s more prolonged rainy and stormy season are warned due to the influence of La Nina.The rainfalls across the Central and Southern regions tend to be higher than the average of many years.

