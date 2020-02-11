



As reported, Ong Kinh Lake locating in Nhon Hai Commune of Ninh Hai District with its design capacity of 800,000 meters cubic to provide water for more than 200 hectares of grape, onion and garlic has been in shortage water during recent months.Currently, some areas of Thuan Nam, Ninh Phuoc, Bac Ai and Thuan Bac districts in Ninh Thuan Province are also suffering severe shortage water due to less rainfall during past two years.In order to preserve water for irrigation during the dry period, many households have to spend tens of millions of dong for digging ponds and drilling wells to get water; however, not everyone is lucky enough to access the groundwater.According to Vice Chairman of Ninh Hai District People's Committee Vo The, this is the first time in the history that the local people have faced the early severe shortage of production water.In order to deal with drought situation, the province built an over 11- kilometer water pipeline through many drought areas.In the coming time, if there is no rain, production activities as well as people's lives in the small- sized reservoirs will face difficulties.Amid the ongoing weather situation, people are recommended to save absolutely water, even temporary suspension of agricultural production.It is estimated that the whole province will have about 7,500 hectares of rice, vegetables and aquaculture crops to temporarily stop producing due to lack of water in the winter-spring crop of 2019-2020.According to a report of Ninh Thuan Irrigation Management Limited Company, water levels at 21 the province’s reservoirs currently reach 73.55 million meters cubic, accounting for 37.8 percent of the total designed capacity.In order to solve the water shortage, the company opened two sluice gates of Song Sat Reservoir to release water and provide 2.22 million meters cubic to the downstream canals.In the upcoming time, the province will continue monitor drought- related forecasts to timely combat and proactively balance running water and water volume for irrigation

By Khanh Ngan-Translated by Huyen Huong