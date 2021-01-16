  1. Weather

North, Central Vietnam continue facing extra freezing cold in January

SGGP
The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center has just issued a new warning of an intensifying gelid cold over the Northern and Central regions in the next couple of days. 

North, Central Vietnam continue facing extra freezing cold in January

Currently, an extreme cold air mass is moving from the Northern to Southern region. As from tonight, the Northern, North- Central and South- Central regions will be covered with colder air temperature along with small rainfall and thunderstorm. 

North, Central Vietnam continue facing extra freezing cold in January ảnh 1
Notably, air temperatures in Northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Lao Cai are forecast to plummet to 4-7 degrees Celsius, even below zero degree Celsius with risk of snowfall and freezing blanket in some places.
The lowest temperatures in the Central provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will swing between 14 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. 

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more