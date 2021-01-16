North, Central Vietnam continue facing extra freezing cold in January

Notably, air temperatures in Northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Ha Giang and Lao Cai are forecast to plummet to 4-7 degrees Celsius, even below zero degree Celsius with risk of snowfall and freezing blanket in some places.





Currently, an extreme cold air mass is moving from the Northern to Southern region. As from tonight, the Northern, North- Central and South- Central regions will be covered with colder air temperature along with small rainfall and thunderstorm.The lowest temperatures in the Central provinces from Quang Tri to Quang Ngai will swing between 14 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong