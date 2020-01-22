North cold, South hot on Tet holiday





From January 25- 29, the Northern region and Central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh are expected sunny in daytime and small rains in the evenings or the early mornings.Sunny daytime without rain, light fog and average temperature between 17 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius are predicted to be weather condition in the Central Highlands region.Meanwhile, cold atmosphere is forecast to continue in the Northern region.At that time, the Southern region will also suffer 32 to 35-degree Celsius sweltering temperature.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong