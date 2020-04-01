  1. Weather

North cold, South hot this week

SGGP
The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center reported that cold air mass triggered fog and drizzle in the Northern region last night.

Map of cold air mass covering the Northern region this morning

Map of cold air mass covering the Northern region this morning

The weather condition above with the lowest temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius is forecast to maintain in the Northern province and cities on the large scale. 

Meanwhile, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions including Ho Chi Minh City experience warmer days without rains with average temperatures of 35-36 degrees Celsius. 

The hot wave is expected until this weekend. 


By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more