North cold, South hot this week

The weather condition above with the lowest temperatures between 15 and 20 degrees Celsius is forecast to maintain in the Northern province and cities on the large scale.
Meanwhile, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions including Ho Chi Minh City experience warmer days without rains with average temperatures of 35-36 degrees Celsius.
The hot wave is expected until this weekend.
Meanwhile, both the Central Highlands and Southern regions including Ho Chi Minh City experience warmer days without rains with average temperatures of 35-36 degrees Celsius.
The hot wave is expected until this weekend.