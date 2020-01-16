North forecast to battle for chilling climate through Lunar New Year

According to the latest weather news from the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center this morning, the cold wave is predicted to have impact on the Northern region in the evening or nighttime of Thursday.



Because of the influence, the mountainous areas will experience showers on the large scale hitting Thanh Hoa to Ha Tinh provinces with the highest temperature of 16-19 degrees Celsius.



As forecast, the Northern region will welcome one more cold wave at the end of this month.



Meanwhile, sunny daytime without rain and an average temperature of 33- 35 degrees Celsius will be weather condition of the Southeastern provinces including Ho Chi Minh City.

A corner of Hanoi (Photo: SGGP)

In the related news, the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center will kick off a seminar this afternoon to announce the weather situations of the whole country on the 2020 Lunar New Year’s days.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong