North ready for upcoming severe cold spell

According to the latest report from the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the chilling climate will strike the Northern mountainous provinces and then it will affect the North-Central and Central regions through next week. As from December 15, the average temperature in the regions is able to reach between 8 degrees Celsius and 14 degrees Celsius, even dropping below 5 degrees Celsius in the mountainous provinces of Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Lang Son, Ha Giang, Tuyen Quang and Lao Cai, notably ice and snow will appear on mountaintops.



Due to an influence of the cold wave, the northern territorial waters of the East Sea including the waters of Paracel Islands will witness blustery winds of level 6-8 and rough sea.



With the warnings of the weather agencies, the Northern authorities, relevant ministries and agencies need to prepare measures to ensure safety for people, especially the elderly, children, and students, to minimize losses of agricultural production especially on large-scale livestock enterprises.



Besides, based on local specific weather conditions, schools should actively allow students to leave schools. Each locality should proactively prepare local budgets, natural disaster prevention and control funds and mobilize forces, means to promptly cope with unexpected situations.



Coastal provinces and cities are instructed to monitor developments of wind speed and big waves at sea to ensure safety of vessels.



Amid the weather forecast, residents must regularly update the weather information from local authorities,

press agencies.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong