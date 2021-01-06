North to face cold outbreak as from January 7

Besides, it is important to ensure safety for the elderly, kids and pupils, consolidate breeding facilities, keep animals warm, protect vegetable crops and aquaculture farming. Based on the weather condition, it is necessary to evacuate cattle and poultry to safer places as well as prevent from cold-related diseases in animals.





After that, the cold air mass is forecast to spread beyond the North- Central, Mid-Central and South- Central regions.Due to an impact of the cold spell, the Northern mountainous area will witness small rains in the early morning, medium- heavy downpours at nighttime. Low temperatures have been observed over Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Ha Giang, Bac Kan and Lang Son provinces at 4-11 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below zero Celsius.From January 9, climate in the Southern region will become colder in the early mornings and evenings.Amid the prolonged frigid forecast, the Office of the General Department of Natural Disaster Prevention and Control requested the Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control in the North and North- Central provinces and cities, relevant ministries and departments, Vietnam Television Station, the Voice of Vietnam and press agencies to regularly update the latest weather situation for the cold on their broadcast news, thereby helping residents actively deal with the intense cold wave.The Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control and Search and Rescue of coastal provinces and cities are recommended to provide information and instruct vessel owners, captains of ships to move ashore and regularly inspect residential areas, coastal works and construction projects.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong