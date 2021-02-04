  1. Weather

North to suffer from hail, lightning before Tet holiday

SGGP
According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorology Forecasting, the Northern and North- Central regions are able to suffer from showers and thunderstorms on the large scale, notably the weather phenomenon of hail, lightning and whirlwinds will occur in the Northern mountainous and midland provinces in the next few days. 

(Illustrative photo:SGGP/Hoang Anh)

The weather condition was due to an impact of upper-air wind convergence. As this reason, people need to actively monitor and regulate production activities, consumption of agricultural products to minimize unexpected damage.

Meanwhile, both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region will be able to experience extreme hot days from the third to the fifth day in the beginning of the Lunar New Year. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

