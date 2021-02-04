North to suffer from hail, lightning before Tet holiday

The weather condition was due to an impact of upper-air wind convergence. As this reason, people need to actively monitor and regulate production activities, consumption of agricultural products to minimize unexpected damage.
Meanwhile, both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region will be able to experience extreme hot days from the third to the fifth day in the beginning of the Lunar New Year.
Meanwhile, both Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region will be able to experience extreme hot days from the third to the fifth day in the beginning of the Lunar New Year.