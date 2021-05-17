Northern, Central regions enjoy rainy spells after prolonged hot days

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



It is forecast that the medium-heavy rains will continue to maintain in the Northern and Central regions from now until May 18 with average rainfalls between 50 mm and 120 mm, even up to 150 mm along with risks of lightning, hail, thunderstorm, whirlwinds, landslide, flash flood and flooding in the mountainous provinces.

The appearance of rainy spells was due to a low-pressure trough connecting with a range of upper-air wind convergence at 1,500 meters above the surface.