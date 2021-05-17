  1. Weather

Northern, Central regions enjoy rainy spells after prolonged hot days

SGGP
According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Northern midland and mountainous areas and the Central region have recently experienced rains and thunderstorms on the large scale after the prolonged hot day
The appearance of rainy spells was due to a low-pressure trough connecting with a range of upper-air wind convergence at 1,500 meters above the surface. 

Northern, Central regions enjoy rainy spells after prolonged hot days ảnh 1 (Illustrative photo:SGGP)
It is forecast that the medium-heavy rains will continue to maintain in the Northern and Central regions from now until May 18 with average rainfalls between 50 mm and 120 mm, even up to 150 mm along with risks of lightning, hail, thunderstorm, whirlwinds, landslide, flash flood and flooding in the mountainous provinces.
However, the hot climate is warned to return the Northern and Central regions from May 19. 



By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more