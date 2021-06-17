Northern, Central regions to face more 40-degree Celsius days

Yesterday, the above-mentioned regions saw temperatures as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius due to the impact of a low-hot pressure zone.



In the next one week, the heat wave is forecast to linger with temperatures increasing by 1 to 2 degrees and even higher.



It is likely to suffer from 40 degree Celsius temperature and humidity of 40-54 percent tomorrow. The sweltering heat will fall between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.



The hot weather situation is predicted to continue through August.





(Illustrative photo: SGGP)



The combination of hot weather, low humidity and the presence of foehn wind could cause the risk of explosion, fire and electrical short circuits in residential areas due to high demand of power consumption.

Besides, the scorching temperature could easily result in heat-related illnesses and risks of heat exhaustion, heatstroke and thermal shock to those long staying out under the sun.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong