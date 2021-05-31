Northern, Central regions to face peak hot temperature of 41 degrees Celsius

(Illustrative photo: General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control )



Yesterday, maximum temperatures in nearly 10 localities over the Northern and Central regions exceed over 39 degrees Celsius, even up to more than 40 degrees Celsius in Hoa Binh, Son La, Quang Tri, Thua Thien- Hue and Thanh Hoa provinces.

It is expected that the Northern and Central regions will brace for the extreme heatwave for one more week.Because of the influence of the southern edge of a low-pressure trough connecting with a hot low-pressure zone from the westward, the above-mentioned localities will continue to suffer from scorching temperatures of 36-39 degrees Celsius and humidity of 40- 60 percent.The peak temperature is forecast to reach 41 degrees Celsius from May 31 to June 2.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong