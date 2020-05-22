Northern, Central regions to face several days of drought, hail

Today, temperature is forecast to soar to 41-42 degrees Celsius in the Central region while the Northern region will become milder due to an appearance of low- pressure trough triggering possible medium to heavy downpour, thunderstorm and huge risk of hails and landslides within two or three days.



Until this weekend, both the South- Central and Central Highlands regions continue to see less rains, a decrease up to 80 percent in the flow of rivers compared to every year.



An extreme drought and lack of water are warned in provinces from Phu Yen to Binh Thuan, Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak and Dak Nong.

The information was issued on the website of the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center on May 21.









By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong