Northern, Central Vietnam hot on National Day

Meantime, the Southern and Central Highlands regions are likely to experience several days of medium- heavy downpours and average temperatures between 27 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius until September 5.
In related weather news, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural development, this year’s rainy season across the Mekong Delta is forecast to come in late September.
The lower- normal floodwater levels on Tien River at Tan Chau Station and Hau River at Chau Doc Station are predicted at 0.2 to 0.4 meter over the same period of previous years.
From now to the end of the year, there will be four high tides with one tide every month in the Mekong Delta. Particularly, the first tidal spell will fall from September 18 to 21 (from the 2nd to 5th day of the 8th lunar month) and the next tides will fall on October 15 to 19, November 14 to 18 and December 13 to 17 respectively.
Amid the weather condition, the ministry recommended that localities should plan necessary measures against the upcoming tides to minimize damage.
