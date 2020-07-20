Some areas have seen heavy rain with the precipitation ranging from 25-56mm and been forecast to continue receiving rainfall of 20-40mm, some places are predicted to see it over 80mm.



The center has warned of flash floods and landslides in some areas of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Yen Bai, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Thai Nguyen and Lang Son provinces.

This rain spell is forecast to last in two or three days. From July 20 - 22, a flood will occur in the upstream of the Red River and Thai Binh River as well as other rivers and springs in the northern region.

In a dispatch sent to leaders of northern mountainous provinces on July 19, the Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control proposed them to brace for heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides.

Relevant agencies should prepare some plans to deal with bad situation by arranging staff, making use of available supplies and equipment to ensure residents’ safety and evacuating people from places in high risk of flood and landslide.

They should guide specialized agencies to cooperate with media agencies, especially local ones, to provide people with information about rain and guide them to avoid or limit damage. In addition, they should arrange the staff to guide vehicles to travel on the roads and be well-prepared to solve incidents which might occur on main traffic routes, to ensure smooth and safe traffic during heavy rains.

Finally, they should advise local agencies to prepare the solution to ensure the safety of dams, especially small hydroelectric reservoirs and key irrigation reservoirs, arrange regular staff to regulate and solve possible problems.

A landslide spot caused by heavy rain in Lao Cai province last weekend (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Phuc - Translated by Truong Xuan