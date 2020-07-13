Northern mountainous provinces warned of downpour, flooding, quake aftershock





The Northern mountainous provinces yesterday suffered torrential rain, landslides and rise in water levels of rivers, notably the highest rainfall of 191 mm was measured at Than Thuoc Station in Lai Chau Province and 110-mm rainfall at Viet Vinh Station in Ha Giang Province.In related news, the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Earth Physics said that low-magnitude quakes recently occurred in Muong Te District of the Northwestern province of Lai Chau.As this reason, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control yesterday sent an urgent dispatch requiring mountainous provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang and Ha Giang to deal with natural disasters of flooding, rain and earthquake aftershocks.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong