Northern mountainous region to face downpour-triggered floods

A torrential rain-induced landslide occured in O Quy Ho mountain pass on July 15.



From July 22 to July 24, torrential rain is forecast to hit the Northern and North-Central regions on the large scale.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, the Northern mountainous region is forecast to experience medium-heavy rainfall of 100-250 mm along with a chance of cyclone, lightning, hail, landslide, flooding and flash flood due to a range of upper-air wind convergence at 1,500-3,000 meters above the land surface.Amid the above warnings, Deputy Head of Standing Office of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Mr. Nguyen Duc Quang directed the natural disaster-prone localities to regularly monitor the weather news related to incessant downpours, floods and torrential rain-induced landslides across the Northern mountainous to timely evacuate local people to safe places.It is important to be ready for measures to cope with both the Covid-19 pandemic and bad weather situations ahead.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong