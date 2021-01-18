  1. Weather

Northern people contrive to live under current gelid cold

2020 was remembered not only for the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak but also natural disasters of storms, floods, landslides in Vietnam. Notably recent cold waves have prolonged in the Northern region, causing significant economic loss and chaotic life of people.

The current weather situation tends to change abnormally and get worse than the same period of every years. 

Much low temperature has rendered snowfall and ice, upsetting the life, health and production activity of Northern people, especially traffic congestion and the huge number of cattle deaths in the mountainous areas.

Local people have contrived to protect their health, keep cattle and animals warm, prevent food shortage amidst the anomalous weather.

Some photos about life of people in the cold-hit localities:
By Nguyen Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong

