Northern people contrive to live under current gelid cold

The current weather situation tends to change abnormally and get worse than the same period of every years.Much low temperature has rendered snowfall and ice, upsetting the life, health and production activity of Northern people, especially traffic congestion and the huge number of cattle deaths in the mountainous areas.Local people have contrived to protect their health, keep cattle and animals warm, prevent food shortage amidst the anomalous weather.

By Nguyen Khoi- Translated by Huyen Huong