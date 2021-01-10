Northern provinces continue to suffer from long-lasting chilly cold snap





Ice-covered trees and forests found in Mau Son tourist site in Lang Son Province’s Loc Binh District, Phia Oac mountain in Cao Bang Province’s Nguyen Binh District and Yen Tu historical site in Quang Ninh Province’s Dong Trieu District.On the same day, the thick blanket of snow and ice occurred in Fansipan tourist site, O Quy Ho Pass and Y Ty Commune in Lao Cai Province, Meo Vac- Dong Van stone plateau in Ha Giang Province, Cao Ly mountain range, Khau Pha Pass and some communes of La Pan Commune in Yen Bai Province’s Mu Cang Chai District with minimum temperature of below zero Celsius.According to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center, as from tonight, the cold and icy condition is likely to intensify and spread in the Northern region and provinces from Thanh Hoa to Thua Thien- Hue with the lowest temperature of 4-7 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below zero Celsius in mountainous areas.The South- Central and Southern regions will suffer from chilly climate at nighttime and in the early mornings.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong