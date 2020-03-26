Northern region braces for hail, natural disasters





One death was reported in Lao Cai Province due to lightning.The natural disaster destroyed more than 1,000 houses, 16.7 hectares of passion fruits and 30 hectares of paddy, vegetable crops in Tan Uyen District of Lai Chau Province.Districts of Quynh Nhai, Mai Son, Moc Chau and Muong La were the most affected localities in Son La Province after the hail with a damage of around 380 hectares of agricultural crops and collapsed houses.According to the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, appearance of hail in the Northern region was due to an impact of cold air mass combined with the upper-air wind convergence.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong