Northern region continues to experience ten days of heatwave

From June 20, maximum temperature in the above areas is forecast to exceed 40 degrees Celsius.



The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center alerted that the heatwave would be able to last until the next weekend due to development and spread of a hot- low pressure zone from Western Asia to the southeastwards.



Meanwhile, the Southern and Central Highlands region will experience medium to heavy downpour and thunderstorm days.



Risks of cyclone, lightning, hail and blustery winds are also warned in torrential rains.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong