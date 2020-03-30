Northern region forecast to suffer heavy downpour

Recent hails with big sized hailstones in the Northern mountainous provinces.

Proactively responding to the natural disasters and minimizing losses, the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control requested the localities to often update weather warnings and forecast reports, timely instruct prevention measures for local people in the upcoming days of heavy downpour, flashflood and landside.

High-risk areas of flash floods and landslides need to urgently reinforce and protect rooftops as recommendation.



It is necessary to survey and check safe places of people, especially high-risk areas of flash floods and landslides, reinforce and protect rooftops, consider early harvesting or covering vegetables, plants and animals to minimize damage.





Current weather condition in the Northern region including the capital city of Hanoi get worse with deep cloud and small rainfall in this morning.Thunderstorm is likely to trigger lightning, hail and blustery.From now to next week, the Southern region is expected to bath in roasting climate with sunshine, unseasonal tropical rain, thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds.Amid the predicted weather situation in the North, Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention, General Director of Vietnam Natural Disasters Prevention and Control Mr. Tran Quang Hoai has just signed and sent the Official Letter No. 28 to the Northern and North- Central provinces and cities to ask preventive measures.From the beginning of the year, unusual natural disasters above have consecutively occurred in 15 provinces and cities of the Northern and North-Central regions, causing one person death, 29,008 damaged houses and 4,969 hectares of devastated paddy, fruit and vegetable crops.Bac Kan, Cao Bang and Lang Son were among the most affected provinces after the natural disasters.Regarding affected localities after the recent hail, rain and thunderstorm, it is necessary to focus on strategy for resource mobilization to urgently overcome consequences and help people recover their lives and production.

