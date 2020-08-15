  1. Weather

Northern region likely to experience peak rainfall of up to 600 mm

SGGP
According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting, a tropical torrential downpour with average rainfalls of 40 to 100 mm swept through the Northern region on the large scale on  the whole day of August 14. 

(Illustrative photo: the General Department of Disaster Prevention and Control)

As predicted, one more heavy rainfall of up to 600 mm is expected to pour down the Northern provinces and cities in the next couple of days. 

The bad weather condition was due to a formation and development of low-cyclone zone at a height of about 5,000 meters above the surface.

Tran Quang Nang, Head of the Weather Forecast Office of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorology Forecasting, informed that both the Northern mountainous and midland regions would continue to experience medium to heavy rainfalls of 100 to 400 mm within the next five days. 

Notably, Co To Island District in Quang Ninh Province is likely to brace for peak rainfalls of up to 600 mm. 

From August 16 to 18, tropical downpours along with whirlwinds are warned for the Gulf of Tonkin. 

Due to an impact of the prolonged rainy spell, risks of flooding, landslide and flash flood across the low-lying and mountainous areas are high. 

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

