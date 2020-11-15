Northern region sees much below normal temperature

Last week, the Northern region enjoyed beautiful weather condition of cool and dry climate without rain.
The cold wave together with upper- east wind turbulence zone following storm Vamco is expected to bring deep cloud and downpours in the whole Northern region through Sunday and Monday.
Temperatures are expected to hover around 17-20 degrees Celsius and even drop to 10 degrees Celsius in some places across mountainous areas.
