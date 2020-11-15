  1. Weather

Northern region sees much below normal temperature

SGGP
The blast of cold air has swept across Northern Vietnam as of the afternoon on Saturday, triggering medium-heavy rains and chilling outbreak with average temperature of 14-17 degrees Celsius, even down to 10 degrees Celsius at nighttime, according to the National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center. 

Northern region sees much below normal temperature

Last week, the Northern region enjoyed beautiful weather condition of cool and dry climate without rain. 

The cold wave together with upper- east wind turbulence zone following storm Vamco is expected to bring deep cloud and downpours in the whole Northern region through Sunday and Monday. 

Temperatures are expected to hover around 17-20 degrees Celsius and even drop to 10 degrees Celsius in some places across mountainous areas. 


By Van Phuc- Translated by HuyenHuong

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more