Northern region sees much below normal temperature





Last week, the Northern region enjoyed beautiful weather condition of cool and dry climate without rain.The cold wave together with upper- east wind turbulence zone following storm Vamco is expected to bring deep cloud and downpours in the whole Northern region through Sunday and Monday.Temperatures are expected to hover around 17-20 degrees Celsius and even drop to 10 degrees Celsius in some places across mountainous areas.

By Van Phuc- Translated by HuyenHuong