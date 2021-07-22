Northern region suffers from tropical depression-induced downpours

(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control Mr. Le Van Thanh led a delegation to work and inspect prompt measures against the rains and floods at Hoa Binh hydropower plant in Hoa Binh Province, the Day River Flood Diversion Area in the capital city of Hanoi.

In the next 24- 72 hours, the tropical depression is forecast to continue to downgrade into a low-pressure zone and return to the East Sea.From tonight to July 24, the Northern provinces and cities including provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri are going to suffer from tropical depression-induced downpours on the large scale.Earlier, storm Cempaka had been downgraded into a tropical low-pressure system in Guangdong Province (China) on July 21.The leader required the local authorities to regularly review and reinforce low-lying areas in readiness for the huge floods ahead.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong