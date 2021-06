(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Following the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, slight sunshine in the daytime and thundery showers at the nighttime are warned for the Southern and Central Highlands regions this week due to the intensity of the southwest monsoon.





Meanwhile, a scorching temperature of 38 degrees Celsius and humidity of 50 percent to 65 percent will extend in the provinces and cities from Da Nang to Binh Thuan until mid-June.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong