Northern region to see cold, rainy weather on New Year's Eve

As forecast, the Northern mountainous area will be affected by the cold spell.
Meanwhile, drought and saltwater intrusion is expected to hit the Southern region on the first days of the New Year.
The water levels in the Central Highlands' rivers have been reducing.
This week, Ho Chi Minh City enjoys sunshine daytime.
