Northern region to suffer cold waves

The National Hydrology Meteorology Forecast Center warned that three or five cold waves triggering showers and thunderstorms are likely to occur on the large scale in the Northern region from March 23 to April 20.

It is expected that the mountainous region will experience medium- heavy rains, thunderstorm, lightning and hails within the next couple of days. 

Meanwhile, sweltering weather maintains in the Southern provinces and cities, notably the Southeastern region during this week.

By the end of this month, warmer climate is identified as weather condition of the Northwest and the Central mountainous areas. 


By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

