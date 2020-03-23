Northern region to suffer cold waves

It is expected that the mountainous region will experience medium- heavy rains, thunderstorm, lightning and hails within the next couple of days.
Meanwhile, sweltering weather maintains in the Southern provinces and cities, notably the Southeastern region during this week.
By the end of this month, warmer climate is identified as weather condition of the Northwest and the Central mountainous areas.
Meanwhile, sweltering weather maintains in the Southern provinces and cities, notably the Southeastern region during this week.
By the end of this month, warmer climate is identified as weather condition of the Northwest and the Central mountainous areas.